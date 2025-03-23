HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $16.46 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

Further Reading

