Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Ichor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 157.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $904.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICHR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

