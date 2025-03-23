Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.