Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

