iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,994,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IOO opened at $98.46 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.