iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REM stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $666.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

