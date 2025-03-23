iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $961,000. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €109.50 ($119.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.71. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($77.29).

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

