iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

