John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,634,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $37.44 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.