Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

