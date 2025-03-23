Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

