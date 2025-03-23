Key Financial Inc Has $4.23 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

