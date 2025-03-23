KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KT by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

