Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,487,000 after purchasing an additional 758,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 152,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 176,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NYSE LTH opened at $30.64 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

