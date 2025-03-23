Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

