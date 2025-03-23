Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $74.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.