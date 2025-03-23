Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.