Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,212,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $195.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

