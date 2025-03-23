Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,575,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 38.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

