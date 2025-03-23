Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

