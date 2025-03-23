Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.12 and a 200 day moving average of $322.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.