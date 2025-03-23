Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,969,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

