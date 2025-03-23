Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

