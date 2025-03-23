Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $464,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.