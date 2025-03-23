Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.