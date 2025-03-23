Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

