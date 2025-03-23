Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Get Garmin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 225,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Garmin by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.86 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.