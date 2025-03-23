Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.