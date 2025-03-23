MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of MGE Energy worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,550,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

MGEE stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

