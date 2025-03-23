Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

