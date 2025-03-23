Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

