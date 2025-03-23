Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 602.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 482,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,797,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 75,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

