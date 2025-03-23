Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Mirion Technologies worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 548.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 465,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 393,752 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MIR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

