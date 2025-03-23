Mizuho Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $88.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.