Morgan Stanley Raises IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $131.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.6 %

IDA opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

