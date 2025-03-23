Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.