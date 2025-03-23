Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 14,841 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

