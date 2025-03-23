Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

WH stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

