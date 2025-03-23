Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 168,903 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 935.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,903 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

