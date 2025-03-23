Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.05 and a 1 year high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

