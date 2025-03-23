Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.