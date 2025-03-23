Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,873 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 166.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

