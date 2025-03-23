Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 75,043 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.