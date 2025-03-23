Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,016,000 after buying an additional 1,734,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WPP by 67.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WPP by 66.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WPP stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

