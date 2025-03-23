Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

