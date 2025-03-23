Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 48.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

