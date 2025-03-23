Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 31,005 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fortrea worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fortrea alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Baird R W lowered Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.