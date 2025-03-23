Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

