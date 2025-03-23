Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $263,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 186.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,214,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $244.51 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $245.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.