Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

