Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $126.42 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.